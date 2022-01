(WXYZ) — A snowstorm is hitting metro Detroit Saturday night through Sunday, expected to bring 2-5 inches of snow to most of the area.

With that, many cities are preparing for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the winter so far by declaring snow emergencies.

Check out the list below. It will continue to be updated throughout the night and morning.

Oak Park - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Romulus - Begins 7 p.m. Saturday