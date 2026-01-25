Full list of snow emergencies declared in metro Detroit as winter storm arrives

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — With snowfall underway on Sunday morning, snow emergencies have been declared this weekend across metro Detroit.

Per Brett Kast with the 7 News Detroit weather team, snow showers began Sunday morning, moving in from the southwest and pushing northeast. Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid single digits Sunday morning, then warm up into the teens with wind chills still in the single digits or near zero. Travel could be difficult as low temps make road salt less effective. Snow will increase after 8 a.m. and continue through about 8 p.m. The steadiest snow and most accumulation will be in the afternoon. Snowfall totals will range from 1-3" north, to around 7" south of Detroit.

Watch the Sunday morning forecast

Metro Detroit Forecast: How much snow to expect as winter storm arrives

During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets.

Here's a working list of cities that have declared snow emergencies, in alphabetical order:



Clawson

Dearborn

Dearborn Heights

Garden City

Inkster

Madison Heights

Monroe

Rockwood

Southgate

St. Clair

Village of Dundee

Wayne

Wyandotte

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued in Plymouth Township. Residents in Ann Arbor and Grosse Pointe Farms are also asked not to park on the street to help plows and salt trucks work today.