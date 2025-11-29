Full list: Snow emergencies declared ahead of weekend snowstorm in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The first big winter storm of the season is set to hit metro Detroit on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Winter Storm on the way

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties from 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until 10 a.m. Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Monroe and Sanilac counties from 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until 10 a.m. Sunday

Ahead of the storm, many cities and townships in the area are declaring snow emergencies.

See the full list below. (We will update this article as we get more snow emergencies into the newsroom)

