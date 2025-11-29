Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Full list: Snow emergencies declared ahead of weekend snowstorm in metro Detroit

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(WXYZ) — The first big winter storm of the season is set to hit metro Detroit on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties from 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until 10 a.m. Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Monroe and Sanilac counties from 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until 10 a.m. Sunday

Ahead of the storm, many cities and townships in the area are declaring snow emergencies.

See the full list below. (We will update this article as we get more snow emergencies into the newsroom)

  • Auburn Hills - Sunday, Nov. 30 from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Inkster - 12 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday
