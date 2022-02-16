Full List: Snow emergencies declared in metro Detroit ahead of winter storm

(WXYZ) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Southeastern Michigan beginning Thursday at 3 p.m.

The following cities below have issued a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice the main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during a snow emergency.

Full list (this list will be updated often):

- Center Line: vehicles must be removed by noon on Thursday

- Milan: effective 11 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday

- Howell: effective 2 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. on Friday