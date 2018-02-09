FULL LIST: Snow emergencies declared in metro Detroit communities

8:32 AM, Feb 9, 2018
44 mins ago
(WXYZ) - With up to 9 inches of snow expected in snow areas of metro Detroit and a Winter Storm Warning in effect, several metro Detroit communities have declared snow emergencies.

That means that cars will need to be off the street for plows.

Check out the list below. The list will be continually updated.

  • Allen Park
  • Auburn Hills
  • Berkley
  • Bloomfield Township
  • Brownstown Township
  • Canton Township
  • Center Line
  • Clawson
  • Dearborn Heights
  • Dundee
  • Farmington
  • Flat Rock
  • Garden City
  • Grosse Pointe
  • Grosse Pointe Farms
  • Grosse Pointe Park
  • Harper Woods
  • Hazel Park
  • Huntington Woods
  • Livonia
  • Milan
  • Monroe
  • Oak Park
  • Pinckney
  • Plymouth
  • Riverview
  • Romulus
  • Royal Oak Township
  • South Lyon
  • Taylor
  • Van Buren Township
  • Wayne
  • Wyandotte

