Full list: Snow emergencies declared throughout metro Detroit for winter storm

Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 13:22:34-05

Ahead of an expected winter storm that will hit metro Detroit starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the night, many communities are issuing snow emergencies.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday and last through 4 a.m. Saturday for all of Southeast Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy, wet snow is expected and accumulations of 6-10 inches are possible in some areas.

Also, there will be strong wind gusts up to 35-45 mph this afternoon and this evening, with the heaviest snow expected after 5 p.m.

Below are the details for each travel snow emergency.

Auburn Hills – 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday
Birmingham – 3 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Center Line – 12 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Hazel Park – Begins at. midnight Saturday

