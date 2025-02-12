Full list: Snow emergencies in metro Detroit for Wednesday & Thursday's winter storm

(WXYZ) — A winter storm coming to metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday is prompting cities and townships across metro Detroit to declare snow emergencies.

Below is a full list of snow emergencies. This article will be updated throughout the storm and day.

Inkster - Begins Wednesday, 2/12 at 7 p.m.

Madison Heights - Begins Thursday, 2/13 at 12 a.m.

Marine City - Begins Wednesday, 2/12 at 2 p.m.

Oak Park - Wednesday, 2/12 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, 2/13 at 5 p.m.

Royal Oak - Begins Thursday, 2/13 at 10 a.m.

St. Clair city - 4 p.m. Wednesday, 2/12 through 4 p.m. Thursday, 2/13

