Watch Now
News

Actions

Full list: Snow emergencies in metro Detroit for Wednesday & Thursday's winter storm

snow plow
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
snow plow
snow plow
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — A winter storm coming to metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday is prompting cities and townships across metro Detroit to declare snow emergencies.

View the latest forecast in the video below

The latest on the winter storm set to hit metro Detroit on Wednesday

Below is a full list of snow emergencies. This article will be updated throughout the storm and day.

Related: View school closings here

Inkster - Begins Wednesday, 2/12 at 7 p.m.
Madison Heights - Begins Thursday, 2/13 at 12 a.m.
Marine City - Begins Wednesday, 2/12 at 2 p.m.
Oak Park - Wednesday, 2/12 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, 2/13 at 5 p.m.
Royal Oak - Begins Thursday, 2/13 at 10 a.m.
St. Clair city - 4 p.m. Wednesday, 2/12 through 4 p.m. Thursday, 2/13

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!