FULL LIST: Traffic crashes reported across metro Detroit roads due to snow

(WXYZ) — It may be spring, but a winter weather system is hitting all of metro Detroit, causing chaos on the roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of metro Detroit until 2 p.m. Follow more updates from MDOT on Twitter.
Below is a list of crashes across metro Detroit.
- WB I-96 at Telegraph - Freeway closed
- SB I-275 at 6 Mile - Only one lane open
- WB I-94 at Van Dyke - Right lane and right shoulder blocked
- SB M-39 at I-96 - Left shoulder, left lane and center lane blocked
- WB I-96 at Joy Rd. - Left lane blocked
- NB M-10 after Jefferson - Right lane blocked
- WB I-94 at Weir - Right Lane blocked
- WB I-94 after N. River Rd. - Left Lane blocked
- WB I-94 at 8 Mile - Right shoulder blocked
- NB -10 after Hamilton - Left Lane blocked
- SB M-39 after Michigan - Right lane and shoulder blocked
- WB I-96 at Beech Daley - Only right lane open
- NB I-75 at McNichols - Only right lane open
- NB I-275 at 6 Mile - left lane blocked
- WB I-96 express after M-39 - Left shoudler and left lane blocked