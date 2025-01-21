Full list: Warming centers across metro Detroit as arctic air sticks around

(WXYZ) — Arctic air will stick around in metro Detroit through Wednesday, with below-zero wind chills throughout the area.
Because of that, areas throughout metro Detroit have opened their warming centers for people to come in and stay out of the cold.
Check out the full list below.
There will be two overnight respite locations through Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. They are:
- Detroit Rescue Missions Ministries, 13130 Woodward Avenue
- Pope Francis Center, 2915 W. Hancock
There are also respite locations that are not open for overnight sheltering but are open during normal operating hours. You can check the full list here.
Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue
Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. –7 p.m., Closed Saturday
Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley
Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday
Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox
Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser
Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday
Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday
Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon
Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday
Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m
Also, all Detroit Public Library branches are available during normal operating hours for residents to stay warm. To determine hours for the library branches, visit detroitpubliclibrary.org.
Macomb County also has a list of warming centers throughout the county, with hours and addresses at the link.
Canton Township has two warming centers that are available for people during regular business hours. They are:
- Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188
- Canton Public Library, 1200 S. Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188
Farmington Hills will have warming centers open through Jan. 23. Their locations are:
Costick Activities Center
- Location: 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and ending at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
Fire Station #5/Fire Headquarters
- Location: 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road
- Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
Dearborn Heights warming centers include:
Caroline Kennedy Library, 24590 George Street
- Hours: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed
John F. Kennedy Library, 24602 Van Born
- Hours: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley
- Hours: Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday: 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.