Full list: Warming centers across metro Detroit as arctic air sticks around

(WXYZ) — Arctic air will stick around in metro Detroit through Wednesday, with below-zero wind chills throughout the area.

Because of that, areas throughout metro Detroit have opened their warming centers for people to come in and stay out of the cold.

Check out the full list below.

City of Detroit

There will be two overnight respite locations through Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. They are:



Detroit Rescue Missions Ministries, 13130 Woodward Avenue

Pope Francis Center, 2915 W. Hancock

There are also respite locations that are not open for overnight sheltering but are open during normal operating hours. You can check the full list here.

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. –7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Also, all Detroit Public Library branches are available during normal operating hours for residents to stay warm. To determine hours for the library branches, visit detroitpubliclibrary.org.

Macomb County also has a list of warming centers throughout the county, with hours and addresses at the link.

Canton Township has two warming centers that are available for people during regular business hours. They are:



Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188

Canton Public Library, 1200 S. Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188

Farmington Hills will have warming centers open through Jan. 23. Their locations are:

Costick Activities Center



Location: 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road

28600 W. Eleven Mile Road Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and ending at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23

Fire Station #5/Fire Headquarters



Location: 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road

31455 W. Eleven Mile Road Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23

Dearborn Heights warming centers include:

Caroline Kennedy Library, 24590 George Street



Hours: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed

John F. Kennedy Library, 24602 Van Born

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley