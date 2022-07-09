DETROIT (WXYZ) — The funeral service for Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson will take place today at 11:00 a.m. at James H. Cole Home for Funerals, Inc. at 16100 Schaefer in Detroit.

Lt. Col. Jefferson was a member of the world-renowned Tuskegee Airmen, the nation's first African American military pilots. While serving in World War II, he was one of the first to escort bombers and was captured as a prisoner of war.

Jefferson died on June 22 and was 100 years old. Lt. Col. Jefferson was the last surviving member of the founders of the Detroit chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.