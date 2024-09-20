Funeral on Friday for fallen MSP Officer Daniel Kerstetter

(WXYZ) — The funeral for fallen Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Daniel Kerstetter will take place on Friday afternoon.

It will be at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

WATCH BELOW: 'A genuine, good person.' Friend of fallen MSP Officer Daniel Kerstetter shares memories

'A genuine, good person.' Friend of fallen MSP Officer Daniel Kerstetter shares memories

Kerstetter graduated and was approaching two years as a motor carrier officer, mostly working in the Wayne County region, when his patrol car was hit on I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park last Friday morning.

He was sitting inside the car performing a traffic stop on a semi when his car was hit from behind. He was pinned between the two vehicles and died from his injuries Sunday night.

Marty Mugerdichian went through Michigan State Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School with Officer Daniel Kerstetter in 2023.

He told 7 News Detroit, "I remember him just telling me how excited he was about being in the class and being accepted. He couldn’t wait to get into the class and start."

Mugerdichian said training was rigorous, one of the hardest things either man had ever done, but along the way, Kerstetter was focused on building others up.

"I remember telling my wife, ‘man this guy is, this is a special guy,'" said Mugerdichian.

VIDEO: Full interview: 'He wanted to give back.' Marty reflects on his friendship with Officer Kerstetter: