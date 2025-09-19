FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns this weekend, bringing together 140 hand-picked artists from 18 states along 9 Mile Road.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns with artists from 18 states this weekend

The free event, which has garnered national attention over the years, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through the weekend, spanning two blocks of 9 Mile Road starting at Woodward.

"Which is twice as funky as the average fine art fair," said Mark Loeb, the fair's founder and organizer.

WXYZ Mark Loeb

Loeb, who started the event two decades ago, says the fair features carefully curated artists who push creative boundaries.

"What we have is art that stretches the imagination of the person that created it," Loeb said.

The selection process is competitive, with half of the applying artists turned away for not fitting the fair's unique aesthetic.

"We look for edgier, weirder things," Loeb said.

Local businesses are also getting involved in the festivities. Modern Natural Baby owner John Murray plans to set up activities outside his shop, including chalk for children and bubbles.

WXYZ John Murray

"I like contributing to just, like, what Ferndale is and Ferndale is funky if it's anything else," Murray said.

One standout attraction this year is the Fernd-alien.

WXYZ Fernd-alien

"Yes. Fernd-alien. Like, an alien that lives in Ferndale," Loeb said.

Visitors can make masks with the Fernd-alien creator and parade around the fair.

For Loeb, Ferndale provides the perfect backdrop for his artistic vision.

"I wouldn't want to bring this show anywhere else. It's just perfect," Loeb said.

