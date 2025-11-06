Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Furloughed government employees can get free pet food from Michigan Humane on Thursday morning

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Furloughed government employees can pick up free pet food this morning in Westland, courtesy of Michigan Humane.

Government workers can pick up the food at the Berman Center for Animal Care, located at 900 N. Newburgh Road in Westland, from 9 a.m.-Noon, until supplies last.

In addition to getting pet food, workers can also get pet supplies, including crates, collars, leashes and mental enrichment accessories.

This comes as the U.S. Government shutdown surpassed the one-month mark. As of Tuesday, this is the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

For more information call Michigan Humane at (866)648-6263.

