FX announces a 'Justified' sequel set in Detroit called 'Justified: City Primeval'

(WXYZ) — FX announced Friday it is bringing back a sequel series to "Justified" that will be set in Detroit and inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel.

It will be inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel, "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit" and will leave off where the show ended in 2015.

Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

According to the show's description, "A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

Leonard, who died in 2013 in Bloomfield Hills, grew up in Detroit and many of his novels were set in the city.