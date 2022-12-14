Watch Now
News

Actions

Ga. secretary of state wants to end general election runoffs

Brad Raffensperger
John Bazemore/AP
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2020. Raffensperger, Georgia’s top elections official on Wednesday called on state lawmakers to end general election runoffs in the state but did not offer specific proposals for them to consider. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Brad Raffensperger
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:46:31-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is urging lawmakers to end general election runoffs, but isn't offering any specific proposals.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says in a statement that there is a "wide range of options."

Georgia's bitter Senate contest this month was the latest example of a general election runoff.

His push comes after high-profile Senate races went into overtime this year and in 2020, with Democrats winning each time.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has twice won runoffs.

Lawmakers say possible options include lowering the threshold for winning an election to a 45% plurality or using ranked choice ballots for voters, as some other states do, to designate additional choices beyond a first candidate, allowing for an instant runoff.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!