Galen Grindle, better known as Johnny Ginger from WXYZ children's show, dies at the age of 92

(WXYZ) — Galen Grindle, better known as Johnny Ginger, the star of the Johnny Ginger Show on WXYZ in the 1960s, has died at the age of 92.

That's according to an obituary posted on a funeral website in Ohio. Born June 16, 1934, the obituary says he passed away on Sunday, July 5.

According to the obituary, Grindle began performing on Toledo at the wage of 17 as part of a comedy duo with Jimmy Nickles.

Watch a 1991 WXYZ story featuring Johnny Ginger, Soupy Sales and Marv Welch in the video below

From the WXYZ archive: Johnny Ginger, Soupy Sales and Marv Welch speak before 1991 Pine Knob show

"The Johnny Ginger Show" launched on WXYZ-TV, and a 1991 report on Channel 7 called Ginger one of the kings of children's TV in Detroit, alongside Soupy Sales and Marv Welch.

"He would get guest roles on The Real McCoys and The Rifleman, also playing Billy the Kid in the Three Stooges motion picture titled The Outlaws is Coming. He also appeared in Meet Monica Velour (2010) and Alleged (2010)," the obituary reads.

