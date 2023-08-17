GALLERY: $1 Pontiac home described as 'World's Cheapest Home' hits the market
Located at 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac, the two bedroom, one bathroom home features 724 square feet, hardwood floors and endless opportunities to make it your own.
