Watch Now
News

GALLERY: $1 Pontiac home described as 'World's Cheapest Home' hits the market

Located at 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac, the two bedroom, one bathroom home features 724 square feet, hardwood floors and endless opportunities to make it your own.

Christopher Hubel - Good Company.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Pontiac.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Christopher Hubel - Good Company 2.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company a6ee19f9021492350f66bfbbed1351cb-cc_ft_384.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Pontiac 2.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company 185154327b325df04aff1e24f765a4a3-cc_ft_384.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company 94a2b383451c817211d607c3a3da6f7a-cc_ft_384.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Christopher Hubel - Good Company 4.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company 69dbff99b47f7862ecc3f349bd8cb41b-cc_ft_384.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Christopher Hubel - Good Company 5-1.jpg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Christopher Hubel - Good Company 3.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company 228199cb111bc02c55eb79a9f64ad1cf-cc_ft_384.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company Christopher Hubel - Good Company 6.jpeg 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacPhoto by: Christopher Hubel with Good Company

GALLERY: $1 Pontiac home described as 'World's Cheapest Home' hits the market

close-gallery
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company.jpeg
  • Pontiac.jpeg
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company 2.jpeg
  • a6ee19f9021492350f66bfbbed1351cb-cc_ft_384.jpeg
  • Pontiac 2.jpeg
  • 185154327b325df04aff1e24f765a4a3-cc_ft_384.jpeg
  • 94a2b383451c817211d607c3a3da6f7a-cc_ft_384.jpeg
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company 4.jpeg
  • 69dbff99b47f7862ecc3f349bd8cb41b-cc_ft_384.jpeg
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company 5-1.jpg
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company 3.jpeg
  • 228199cb111bc02c55eb79a9f64ad1cf-cc_ft_384.jpeg
  • Christopher Hubel - Good Company 6.jpeg

Share

70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in PontiacChristopher Hubel with Good Company
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next