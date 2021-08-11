Watch
GALLERY: Another summer storm leaves damage as it moves through SE Michigan

Several southeast Michigan counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings, with the potential for damaging winds and rain following hot and humid conditions.

236291037_362986108693209_6388887680968833434_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
E8iRW16XIAEl-xp.jpg
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Photo by: Nick Dewhirst
234670851_1034022477426619_1378312020850972275_n.jpg
Harrison Township, MichiganPhoto by: Credit: Paige Christine
237079605_10160207008309237_2925920929598675539_n.jpg
Hartland, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Turner
225534933_2693619460931260_684999830816089020_n.jpg
Photo by: Tj Martin
234619611_10158882559806896_3381547260859377695_n.jpg
"Holly, Oakland Cty,.massive flooding, power lines down, this tree split and fell in front of my vehicle, winds at powerful speeds..police, fire trucks, ambulances, yellow tape everywhere..Roads are completely shut down towards Fenton and being rerouted by law enforcement"Photo by: Marisa Springstead
229696543_10110441470177078_386656110587245092_n.jpg
Lake EriePhoto by: Jessica Reska
E8iRW1-WYAw_Qmm.jpg
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Photo by: Nick Dewhirst
E8iRW1KX0AMRBQK.jpg
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Photo by: Nick Dewhirst
E8iRW17WUAAd4RB.jpg
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Photo by: Nick Dewhirst
224888294_348586916906959_1084668986570454735_n.jpg
Hartland, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Turner
E8iaxr9WYAUraVN.jpg
Hartland, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Turner
E8iaxsCXEAMq3CQ.jpg
Hartland, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Turner
234839647_383442016678153_1926117617665199261_n (1).jpg
Hartland, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Turner
235252524_1024122611667469_5596572643897084723_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
235317034_564818231216164_56545875384216110_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
236128823_818893972107800_3280361840669883348_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
236529477_1446064165768620_3001851176999015061_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
235588076_196417219201689_4454185294352521862_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell
235331560_854493478829513_8782292886874957167_n.jpg
Berkley, MichiganPhoto by: Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Nick Dewhirst
Harrison Township, MichiganCredit: Paige Christine
Hartland, MichiganJennifer Turner
Tj Martin
"Holly, Oakland Cty,.massive flooding, power lines down, this tree split and fell in front of my vehicle, winds at powerful speeds..police, fire trucks, ambulances, yellow tape everywhere..Roads are completely shut down towards Fenton and being rerouted by law enforcement"Marisa Springstead
Lake ErieJessica Reska
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Nick Dewhirst
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Nick Dewhirst
"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit"Nick Dewhirst
Hartland, MichiganJennifer Turner
Hartland, MichiganJennifer Turner
Hartland, MichiganJennifer Turner
Hartland, MichiganJennifer Turner
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
Berkley, MichiganLauren Brudenell
