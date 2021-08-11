Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit" Nick Dewhirst

Harrison Township, Michigan Credit: Paige Christine

Hartland, Michigan Jennifer Turner

"Holly, Oakland Cty,.massive flooding, power lines down, this tree split and fell in front of my vehicle, winds at powerful speeds..police, fire trucks, ambulances, yellow tape everywhere..Roads are completely shut down towards Fenton and being rerouted by law enforcement" Marisa Springstead

Lake Erie Jessica Reska

"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit" Nick Dewhirst

"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit" Nick Dewhirst

"Significant tree damage on Mooreville Rd. a couple miles west of Milan. This is very close to where I recorded that video #miwx @NWSDetroit" Nick Dewhirst

Hartland, Michigan Jennifer Turner

Hartland, Michigan Jennifer Turner

Hartland, Michigan Jennifer Turner

Hartland, Michigan Jennifer Turner

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Berkley, Michigan Lauren Brudenell

Prev 1 / Ad Next