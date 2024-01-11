GALLERY: Detroit Lions fans show off their tattoos
One Pride! Show us your Detroit Lions tattoos.
Brandon ShanePhoto by: Brandon Shane Scott CareyPhoto by: Scott Carey Bobby ReedPhoto by: Bobby Reed Alex ChepeskaPhoto by: Alex Chepeska
Chris LynnPhoto by: Chris Lynn Justin DigganPhoto by: Justin Diggan Shannon Rivera, WaterfordPhoto by: Shannon Rivera, Waterford Blake BrownPhoto by: Blake Brown Denny SanchezPhoto by: Denny Sanchez Bobby ReedPhoto by: Bobby Reed David RichPhoto by: David Rich
Chris LynnPhoto by: Chris Lynn Justin DigganPhoto by: Justin Diggan Shannon Rivera, WaterfordPhoto by: Shannon Rivera, Waterford Blake BrownPhoto by: Blake Brown Denny SanchezPhoto by: Denny Sanchez Bobby ReedPhoto by: Bobby Reed David RichPhoto by: David Rich