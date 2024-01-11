Watch Now
News

GALLERY: Detroit Lions fans show off their tattoos

One Pride! Show us your Detroit Lions tattoos.

Screen Shot 2024-01-11 at 4.14.30 PM.png Brandon ShanePhoto by: Brandon Shane Scott Carey.jpeg Scott CareyPhoto by: Scott Carey bobby reed 2.jpeg Bobby ReedPhoto by: Bobby Reed Screen Shot 2024-01-11 at 3.18.16 PM.png Alex ChepeskaPhoto by: Alex Chepeska
 Chris Lynn.jpeg Chris LynnPhoto by: Chris Lynn justin diggan.jpeg Justin DigganPhoto by: Justin Diggan Shannon Rivera.jpeg Shannon Rivera, WaterfordPhoto by: Shannon Rivera, Waterford Blake Brown.jpeg Blake BrownPhoto by: Blake Brown Denny Sanchez.jpeg Denny SanchezPhoto by: Denny Sanchez bobby reed.jpeg Bobby ReedPhoto by: Bobby Reed David Rich.jpeg David RichPhoto by: David Rich

GALLERY: Detroit Lions fans show off their tattoos

close-gallery
  • Screen Shot 2024-01-11 at 4.14.30 PM.png
  • Scott Carey.jpeg
  • bobby reed 2.jpeg
  • Screen Shot 2024-01-11 at 3.18.16 PM.png
  • Chris Lynn.jpeg
  • justin diggan.jpeg
  • Shannon Rivera.jpeg
  • Blake Brown.jpeg
  • Denny Sanchez.jpeg
  • bobby reed.jpeg
  • David Rich.jpeg

Share

Brandon ShaneBrandon Shane
Scott CareyScott Carey
Bobby ReedBobby Reed
Alex ChepeskaAlex Chepeska
Chris LynnChris Lynn
Justin DigganJustin Diggan
Shannon Rivera, WaterfordShannon Rivera, Waterford
Blake BrownBlake Brown
Denny SanchezDenny Sanchez
Bobby ReedBobby Reed
David RichDavid Rich
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next