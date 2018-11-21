GALLERY: Share what you're thankful for this Thanksgiving!

8:49 AM, Nov 21, 2018
3 hours ago
Getty Images

(WXYZ) - With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, we want to know what you're thankful for this season. 

Is it a friend, your dog, maybe a nice slice of pizza? Snap a picture of your joys and email them to sendit@wxyz.com.

VIEW OUR THANKSGIVING GALLERY HERE

We'll use the photos in a gallery online and possibly on-air. 

