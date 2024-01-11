GALLERY: Your snow photos across metro Detroit
It's snowing across metro Detroit. Here's a look at the photographs from neighbors around town.
Elizabeth Junek, OxfordPhoto by: Elizabeth Junek, Oxford Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson, Oakland TownshipPhoto by: Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson, Oakland Township Lisa Lehmann, Grass LakePhoto by: Lisa Lehmann, Grass Lake Shannon Adams, PlymouthPhoto by: Shannon Adams, Plymouth Dawn Hendrick, LapeerPhoto by: Dawn Hendrick, Lapeer Dawn Hendrick, LapeerPhoto by: Dawn Hendrick, Lapeer Laura O'Branovic, BerkleyPhoto by: Laura O'Branovic, Berkley Jordan Ashley, HowellPhoto by: Jordan Ashley, Howell Jennifer Baghdoian, West BloomfieldPhoto by: Jennifer Baghdoian, West Bloomfield Peggy Nowak, CantonPhoto by: Peggy Nowak, Canton