GALLERY: Your snow photos across metro Detroit

It's snowing across metro Detroit. Here's a look at the photographs from neighbors around town.

ej.jpeg Elizabeth Junek, OxfordPhoto by: Elizabeth Junek, Oxford Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson.jpeg Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson, Oakland TownshipPhoto by: Murelene Williams Nelson-dickson, Oakland Township grass lake.jpeg Lisa Lehmann, Grass LakePhoto by: Lisa Lehmann, Grass Lake shannon adams.jpeg Shannon Adams, PlymouthPhoto by: Shannon Adams, Plymouth Dawn Hendrick.jpeg Dawn Hendrick, LapeerPhoto by: Dawn Hendrick, Lapeer Dawn 2.jpeg Dawn Hendrick, LapeerPhoto by: Dawn Hendrick, Lapeer Laura.jpeg Laura O'Branovic, BerkleyPhoto by: Laura O'Branovic, Berkley jordan.jpeg Jordan Ashley, HowellPhoto by: Jordan Ashley, Howell jennifer.jpeg Jennifer Baghdoian, West BloomfieldPhoto by: Jennifer Baghdoian, West Bloomfield Peggy.jpeg Peggy Nowak, CantonPhoto by: Peggy Nowak, Canton

