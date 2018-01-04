Game of Thrones returning for eighth and final season in 2019

(WXYZ) - HBO confirmed on Thursday that its hit show, "Game of Thrones," will return for its eighth and final season in 2019, confirmed reports that it would take 2018 off.

David Benioff and D.B. Wiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the season with Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill the writers.

Season 8 will consist of only six episodes and, according to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners are spending a year and a half crafting the show.