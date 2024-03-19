Watch Now
News

Actions

Garden City native receives scholarship at Michigan Student Broadcast Awards

Hundreds of high school and college students convened Monday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Lansing for the annual Michigan Student Broadcast Awards.
Posted at 12:08 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 00:08:33-04

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — ﻿Hundreds of high school and college students convened Monday at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Lansing for the annual Michigan Student Broadcast Awards.  

The morning keynote speaker was Detroit-area native Emily Wilkins, the president of the National Press Club.

Brayden Willis, a sophomore Michigan State University communications major from Garden City, was the recipient of the annual WXYZ/Channel 7, Scripps Howard Fund and Michigan Association of Broadcasters scholarship.

We want to congratulate Willis and all the scholarship recipients!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!