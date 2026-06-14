WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Garden City woman is still physically and emotionally recovering one year after a hit-and-run crash left her with a broken pelvis, shoulder and back — and the driver who hit her has still not been found.

Watch Tony's report below

Garden City woman still recovering, calling for justice one year after hit-and-run

Megan King, 28, was crossing Cherry Hill at Venoy, on the border of Westland and Garden City, at about 10:15 p.m. on June 13, 2025, when a vehicle struck her and left her in the middle of the road. The driver sped away and has yet to be identified.

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"I'm still dealing with breaks and fractures and all of this a year later," King said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vehicle hit King as she was walking across the street in the crosswalk as the car turned left from southbound Venoy onto eastbound Cherry Hill. Video shows the vehicle striking King on the Westland side of the street.

The crash broke her pelvis, shoulder and back. King spent weeks in the hospital and then months in rehabilitation. She has not yet returned to her job as a server at Buffalo Wild Wings on Six Mile in Livonia.

Megan King

"Still going to doctors appointments. I'm still, like, I'm not recovered yet. Once I'm done, once I get back to work, maybe then I'll finally feel better about it, but right now it's like every single day, it's just like torture," King said.

Since the crash, King has never returned to the intersection just down the block from her home.

"Every day, when I see it, I just think about it. Every single day when I come out here. I still haven't crossed that intersection. Anything I need to do, I'll just cut across these roads and go around, cause I'm just like terrified," King said.

The emotional toll of the crash follows her constantly.

"There's not a lot that I can do that I'm not constantly reminded about what happened, and the fact that there's someone out there who hit me," King said.

The Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 37651 Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI, is holding a fundraiser for King on Sunday, July 26. King says she wants whoever hit her to be identified and brought to justice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

