Gardner White celebrates opening of new Canton location

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gardner White has taken over Art Van's former space in Canton to launch their newest location.

The grand opening of the store at 41661 Ford Road was held Thursday. The location was also used by Love's Furniture until that company went out of business following the Art Van bankruptcy.

The building, which is less than five years old, features two floors, as well as glass windows and plenty of natural light. It is also nearly double the size of Gardner White's previous Canton location.

“The new stores get bigger, bolder and better with more new locations to come. It all starts NOW! This is such an exciting time to be in Canton as we open this beautiful store. Please bring your family and celebrate with our family,” said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White in a news release.

To celebrate the grand opening weekend, a variety of family-friendly activities will be available including a Saturday appearance by Clownie from America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, balloon twisters, superhero appearances, prize giveaways and more.

Family activities will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Store hours from the opening weekend are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.