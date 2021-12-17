Gardner White receives 'Best Places to Work' award by Furniture Today

(WXYZ) — Gardner White has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” in a national competition by Furniture Today.

Gardner White President Rachel Stewart said the company is honored. She said the survey by Furniture Today captured their most important elements.

“We love our work and have fun doing it. If you like working with people and design, it’s one of the best careers out there,” Stewart said in a statement. “While we take our jobs really seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. That is reflected in our everyday culture. We smile, laugh, and genuinely care about one another.”

Stewart says the family-owned and operated furniture retailer has invested in its team as they’ve grown.

“Our people are our number one asset at Gardner White,” Stewart said. “I am so proud of this team. They drive every aspect of our family and customer-first culture. We are blessed and amazed at the results this talented team achieves everyday.”

To qualify, evaluations were done by assessing benefit programs, training and development, corporate culture, communications and work environment.

“In today’s very competitive marketplace, attracting and retaining great employees is an ongoing challenge. This year’s honorees have demonstrated what it takes to attract the best and brightest,” Bill McLoughlin, Furniture Today editor in chief, said.

Gardner White was the only store in Michigan to receive the award. A full list of the 2021 honorees can be found online.

More information on Gardner White can be found on its website.