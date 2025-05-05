Gardner White set to open Downtown Detroit location next month

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gardner White is set to open a new location in Downtown Detroit, the company announced on Monday morning.

The new store, located at 1201 Woodward Avenue, will be a new concept called GW Home. The store will be open to the public on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

The new concept will showcase Detroit artists and local brands, including Detroit-based Floyd and high-performance textile leader Crypton. Local artists featured include Martyna Alexander, Kaleigh Blevins, Jon DeBoer, Amy Feigley-Lee, Sehrish Hussain, Cristina Joya, Ivan Montoya, Sheefy McFly (Tashif Turner), Sarah Rice, Ellen Sherman, Dino "Edeth" Valdez, Luke Bryant, Andre Sandifer and Claire Thibodeau.

“GW HOME is more than a furniture store, it’s an experience where design and local artistry come together to create homes that are as unique as the people who live in them,” said Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White and GW HOME.

The company plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening weekend celebration. You can find more information on that at this link.