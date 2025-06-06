Gardner White's 'GW Home' concept opens Friday in Downtown Detroit; see inside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gardner White announced the first-of-its-kind retail store called GW Home will officially open Friday morning in Downtown Detroit.

Located at the corner of Woodward Ave. and Gratiot, GW Home is in the space that was formerly occupied by Under Armour.

“GW HOME is more than a furniture store, it’s an experience where design and local artistry come together to create homes that are as unique as the people who live in them,” Gardner White CEO Rachel Stewart said in a statement.

Gardner White partnered with Detroit-based ArtClvb to select diverse, rotating collections of original art from local artists. The collection also includes ceramics, paintings and photos, and all will be displayed and available for purchase.

GW Home will also offer luxury furnishings from metro Detroit brands Floyd and Crypton.

The opening weekend will also include different activations.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a happy hour with live music, mocktails and treats from Bon Bon Bon. On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can make custom note cards from Signal Return, and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Crypton Fabric will be giving product demonstrations and creating custom Crypton tote and makeup bags.