Gas main break forces part of Middlebelt Road to close in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Middlebelt Road is closed between Grand River Avenue and Nine Mile Road in Farmington Hills because of a gas main break, city officials said.

The road closed Monday around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The road is expected to be closed for several hours as Consumers Energy works to repair damage to the 10-inch gas main.

People who live in the area and smell the odor of natural gas in their home are being told to call 911.

7 News Detroit will provide an update when officials announce the road is back open.

