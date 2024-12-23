Gas Prices across Michigan rise slightly ahead of this week's Holiday travel

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up slightly at the pump for the millions of Michiganders hitting the roads this week for the Holidays.

According to the American Automobile Association, average gas prices are up six cents from last week across the state. The average price currently sits at $3.10/gallon, 13 cents more than this time last year.

If you're filling a full 15-gallon tank, you can expect to pay an average of $46, a $12 discount from last year's highlight price.

AAA forecasts that 3.4 million Michiganders will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday season. Gas Prices are slightly up compared to this time last year, when drivers could expect to pay $2.96/gallon.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.18), Grand Rapids ($3.18), Lansing ($3.17)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.98), Metro Detroit ($3.06), Ann Arbor ($3.11)

The average gas price in the city of Detroit sits at $3.07/gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,734 stations. Here's a look at Holiday prices in the Motor City over the past decade:



December 23, 2023: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

December 23, 2022: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

December 23, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 23, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

December 23, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

December 23, 2018: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

December 23, 2017: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 23, 2016: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 23, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 23, 2014: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

You can click this GasBuddy link to find the gas prices closest to you.