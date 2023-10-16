Gas prices continue to drop in metro Detroit and Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 12 cents over the past week in a trend of falling gas prices, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices are now $3.47 per gallon on average in the state, which is 25 cents less than this time last month and 75 cents cheaper than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 9 cents to $3.45 per gallon, which is 65 cents less than this same time last year.

The drop comes as gas demand increased and oil prices increased, according to AAA. However, prices have since dropped for oi.

"Michigan motorists are seeing much lower gas prices, with the state average down 25 cents in the past two weeks," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead."

