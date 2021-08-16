Gas prices decrease slightly this week in metro Detroit and Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents this week, according to AAA Michigan. They are also down just one cent in metro Detroit.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state is now $3.25 per gallon, which is 8 cents higher than this time last month and $1.10 higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.35 per gallon, which is $1.12 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, the Energy Information Administration reported gas demand dropped last week, which is a sign that summer gas demand is likely slowing down as school starts.

“As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the Michigan average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.