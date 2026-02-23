Gas prices down 13 cents in Michigan from last week, down seven cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 13 cents in the state of Michigan from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.85 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down four cents from this time last month and down 24 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $8 from last year's highest prices.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing lower pump prices to start the week," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for the AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gasoline supply continues to decrease, alongside rising demand, pump prices could possibly reverse course."

Gas prices are also down in metro Detroit. Drivers are paying an average of $2.92/gallon, down seven cents from this time last week and down 20 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.98), Metro Detroit ($2.92), Jackson ($2.83) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.61), Grand Rapids ($2.74), Saginaw ($2.75)

