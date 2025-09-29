Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices down 14 cents in Michigan since last week, down 8 cents in metro Detroit

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 14 cents in the state of Michigan since last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.03 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, 35 cents less than this time last month and 44 cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank, drivers are now paying an average of $45, down $12 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also down in metro Detroit; drivers are paying an average of $3.11, about eight cents less than last week and 37 cents less than this time last year.

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.14), Metro Detroit ($3.11), Saginaw ($2.98)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($2.89), Traverse City ($2.89), Lansing ($2.91)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

