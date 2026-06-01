Gas prices down 27 cents in Michigan since last week, down 25 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 27 cents from a week ago, the American Automobile Association reports.

On average, drivers are paying $4.38 for regular unleaded fuel in this state, down 20 cents from last month but up $1.28 from this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, drivers are paying an average of $66, up $15 from last summer's highest price.

"While the drop is welcome as we head into the busy summer travel season, fuel prices remain volatile and could shift again quickly," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, stated in a press release.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also down, albeit slightly. Drivers are paying an average of $4.39 a gallon here, down 25 cents from a month ago.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.48), Ann Arbor ($4.43), Benton Harbor ($4.42)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($4.15), Lansing ($4.19), Marquette ($4.22)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.