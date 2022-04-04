Gas prices drop 10 cents in Michigan, still above $4 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan saw a significant drop coming into the week.

According to AAA Michigan, prices dropped an average of 10 cents per gallon in the state to an average of $4.04 per gallon. That's still 30 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped about 9 cents to an average of $4.10 per gallon, about $1.27 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, it costs around $60 for drivers to fill a full 15-gallon tank of gas, an increase of about $9 from when pries were their highest last November.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found total domestic gas stocks increased but gas demand decreased, which contributed to price decreases.

"A decrease in demand alongside higher gasoline stocks has led to lower pump prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If these trends continue as crude oil prices decline, motorists could likely see gas prices move lower."