Gas prices drop a little bit this week in metro Detroit & Michigan

Gas prices in metro Detroit and in Michigan dropped over the last week and compared to last month, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices are now an average of $3.51 per gallon in the state, which is 18 cents less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped to $3.54 per gallon, about 1 cent cheaper than last week and 8 cents less than this time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls, alongside rising supply, pump prices may continue to decrease."

