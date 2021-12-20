Gas prices drop for another week in metro Detroit ahead of holidays

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to fall ahead of the holidays.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price of gas in Michigan is down 5 cents compared to last week. The average is $3.14 per gallon, which is 23 cents less than this time last month but still $1 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are down 3 cents to $3.26 per gallon, which is $1.14 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, domestic gas stocks decreased, and gas demand increased, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

“Michigan gas prices have steadily declined for the past six weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite these decreases, Michigan drivers will still see the highest Year-End Holiday gas prices since 2013."