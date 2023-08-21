Gas prices drop in metro Detroit after setting yearly high last week

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are dropping after setting new 2023 highs for two straight weeks.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in the state are down 5 cents to an average of $3.86 per gallon. That's 34 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are down about 2 cents to $3.85 per gallon, which is about 14 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports that drivers pay an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped and gas stocks slightly decreased, but fluctuating oil prices have kept prices at the pump higher.

"Michigan's gas prices have steadily declined after setting a new 2023-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "While demand has decreased slightly, gas prices may continue to fluctuate through mid-September."

