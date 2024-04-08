Gas prices drop in metro Detroit and Michigan despite an increase in demand

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped once again, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan.

The agency said that prices in the state are down 8 cents compared to last week. Gas is now at an average of $3.54 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last month but 7 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices also decreased about 2 cents to an average of $3.56 per gallon, which is. cent less than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration sohwed gas demand rose while gas stocks increased, which means prices will likely climb over the next week.

motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand increases, alongside tight supply, pump prices could follow suit."

