Gas prices drop in metro Detroit but increase in the state, AAA reports

Gas prices in metro Detroit decreased once again over the past week, while prices in the state increased slightly. That's according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices dropped about 2 cents in metro Detroit to an average of $3.33 per gallon, which is 19 cents less than this time last year.

However, in Michigan, prices increased 2 cents to an average of $3.29 per gallon. That's 18 cents less than this time last month an 24 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased slightly and gas stocks decreased.

"Sharp price spikes in some metro areas coupled with slight declines in other areas have led to a slight increase in the Michigan state average," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand continues to rise amid tightening stocks, drivers could see prices increase."