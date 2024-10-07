Gas prices drop in Michigan and metro Detroit by 12 cents

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit have dropped over the past week, according to the latest update from AAA Michigan.

The agency said that prices in the state are down 12 cents from last week to an average of $3.35 per gallon. That's 6 cents more than this time last month, but 28 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 5 cents to an average of $3.43 per gallon, which is 16 cents than this time last year.

AAA reports that motorists are paying about $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is $8 cheaper than 2023's highest price last August.

They also say that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped and gas stocks rose.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump this week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid gasoline demand and low oil costs may push gas prices down further."

