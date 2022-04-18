Watch
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit

Steven Senne/AP
Gasoline and Diesel prices are displayed on a pump at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 06:13:49-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit decreased once again this week, according to AAA Michigan.

AAA reports the average price for gas is now $3.92 per gallon in the state. That's about 28 cents less than this time last month but still $1.13 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 2 cents to an average of $3.97 per gallon, which is $1.16 more than this time last year.

“While Michigan motorists saw a slight drop in the price at the pump last week, crude oil prices increased,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices could possibly follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.13),  Ann Arbor ($4.01), Traverse City ($4.00)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.80), Grand Rapids ($3.81),  Saginaw ($3.82)
