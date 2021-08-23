Watch
News

Actions

Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit, still significantly higher than last year

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:44 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 05:44:50-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit decreased over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

In the state, prices dropped 6 cents from last week to an average of $3.19 per gallon. That's also down 6 cents from this time last month, but $1.01 more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit's price dropped 4 cents to $3.31 per gallon, which is $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped which helped total gas stocks increase, contributing to the cheaper national average.

“If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices may continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.31), Ann Arbor ($3.26), Marquette ($3.24)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.05), Lansing ($3.06), Grand Rapids ($3.08)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!