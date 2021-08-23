Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit, still significantly higher than last year

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit decreased over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

In the state, prices dropped 6 cents from last week to an average of $3.19 per gallon. That's also down 6 cents from this time last month, but $1.01 more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit's price dropped 4 cents to $3.31 per gallon, which is $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped which helped total gas stocks increase, contributing to the cheaper national average.

“If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices may continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.