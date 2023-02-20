Gas prices drop once again in Michigan; prices expected to keep falling

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped for another week, according to AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state dropped 4 cents to an average of $3.27 per gallon. That's 2 cents less than this time last month and 10 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports gas prices dropped about 2 cents to an average of $3.35 per gallon, which is 5 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped slightly and gas stocks increased.

"Drivers across Michigan continue to see lower prices at the pump," AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. "If demand remains low, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, motorists could see prices continue to decrease through the week."