Watch
News

Actions

Gas prices drop slightly in metro Detroit from last week

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 05:31:17-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Detroit are down 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, and now average $2.78 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy daily survey of Detroit gas stations.

Compared to last month, gas prices are 5.4 cents per gallon higher and $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Detroit was priced at $2.46 per gallon while the most expensive was at $3.19 per gallon. In the state, the lowest price was $2.25 while the highest was $3.14.

Gas prices nationally remained unchanged, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Ann Arbor are also down 2.2 cents per gallon and Flint prices stayed the same.

"Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we're far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn't evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!