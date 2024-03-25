Gas prices drop slightly in Michigan after weeks of going up

After weeks of rising and setting new 2024 records, gas prices in Michigan dropped from last week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices are down 7 cents to an average of $3.57 per gallon. That's about 32 cents more than this time last month and 18 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said gas dropped one cent to an average of $3.56 per gallon, which is still 12 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped slightly, which is partially responsible for the drop in prices.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly lower gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

