Gas prices fall 13 cents from last week in state of Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 13 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.08/gallon for regular unleaded gas, down 17 cents from this time last month and 48 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down about $11 from last year's highest price (July 2024).

Gas prices are also slightly down in metro Detroit, with the average coming out to be $3.12/gallon, four cents less than last week and 39 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas in the state.



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.13), Metro Detroit ($3.12), Grand Rapids ($3.10)

Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($2.96), Benton Harbor ($2.98), Traverse City ($2.99)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.