Gas prices fall across Michigan to start June, and could go lower

Gas prices in metro Detroit are down compared to last week, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices in Michigan are down 11 cents from last week as we start June. The average gas price across the state is $3.55 per gallon.

In metro Detroit, gas prices also dropped seven cents to an average of $3.56 per gallon.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found that gas demand fell and gas stocks rose.

"Pump prices across Michigan are down as we enter the month of June," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply, and falling oil costs could push gas prices down further."

