Gas prices hit $5 at some Michigan stations as drivers, food trucks struggle with rising costs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gas prices are on the rise again across Michigan, putting pressure on drivers and small businesses who are changing their routines to keep up with the cost.

Just two days ago, the average price for regular unleaded in Michigan was $4.04 a gallon. Now it is $4.26, according to AAA. Gas prices hit $5 on Wednesday at some stations in metro Detroit, including in Southfield and Independence Township.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report shortly before $5 gas prices were spotted below:

Gas prices hitting food truck owners hard

Driver Denise Boyer said she is sticking with E85 fuel for now to save money.

"And it went up today actually," Boyer said. "I would normally use regular, yes, because it tends sometimes to get you a little more mileage but yeah, that’s a no-brainer right now for me."

Rising fuel costs are also cutting into the bottom line for food truck owners. Lynnette Rogers, owner of The Nacho Grill, said it is costing more than double to fill up her truck and generator.

"We’re feeling it really bad because food trucks travel and a lot of opportunities are really far and it takes a lot of gas, so it’s affecting us all over for sure," Rogers said. "Every location does not have a place that we can plug in. You have to have that generator going, and that effects all of this."

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Rogers said they are trying not to raise prices, but soon it may be unavoidable.

"But not too much. There are other ways that we can kind of cut costs, but the gas is just a part of the game," Rogers said.

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Kwesi Aidoo, owner of The Main Ingredient, said his business is feeling the pinch too.

"We have subdivisions as far as an hour out and sometimes, we have to cancel some of those because it just doesn’t really make sense to spend that much in gas and then all the other expenses," Aidoo said.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the spike is due to a few reasons.

"The major one being of course the rising of crude oil prices. And then in the Midwest where there also are some refinery issues that are increasing prices in like Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and of course here in Michigan," Woodland said.

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Woodland said it is hard to say if drivers will see relief anytime soon, but there are ways to save, including shopping around for the lowest price.

"Drivers can also consider paying cash for gasoline. Some retailers charge more if you use a credit card. And now is also an excellent time to consider enrolling in fuel-savings programs," Woodland said.

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For now, drivers and small businesses alike are bracing for a costly road ahead.

"And it makes me fearful for what’s going to happen next week and the week after," Boyer said.

"It just comes with the territory. We just have to figure out ways to get by and hopefully, things will turn around soon," Rogers said.

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